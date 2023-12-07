PHOTOS: Black Queens triumphantly return to Ghana after securing 2024 WAFCON qualification

Black Queens, fresh from securing their spot in the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations, were welcomed back to Ghana with open arms on Thursday, December 7.

The team touched down at Kotoka International Airport following their successful campaign in South Africa, where they faced off against Namibia in the second leg of the final qualifier.

Led by Head Coach Nora Hauptle, who took the reins in February 2023, the Black Queens claimed a hard-fought 3-2 aggregate victory over their opponents, winning 3-1 in the first leg and falling 1-0 in the second leg in Pretoria. Despite the minor setback, Hauptle's leadership has been instrumental in the team's success.

Officials from the Ghana Football Association (GFA), including President Kurt Okraku, and members of the Ghana Supporters Union (GSU) were on hand at the airport to welcome the team home.

Their enthusiasm and support were palpable as they celebrated the Black Queens' achievement and looked forward to their future exploits on the continent.