PHOTOS: Black Starlets hold recovering training session ahead of WAFU B semis

The Black Starlets had their recovery training session on Wednesday after qualifying to the semi-finals of the West Africa Football Union Zone B U17 Championship.

The Ghana U17 side under the guidance of Laryea Kingston secured a 5-1 win over Ivory Coast in the opening match and secured a 2-0 triumph against Benin on Tuesday to seal their place in the sem-finals.

The team held a training session to regain momentum and gear up for the semi-final clash against their unknown opponents.

While Ghana qualified from Group A alongside Ivory Coast.

Meanwhile, the final matches of Group B have been postponed to Thursday morning due to heavy rains which rendered the University of Ghana Stadium unfavourable for the matches.

Black Starlets are however poised to go beyond the semi-finals and book a place in the U17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) having missed it out in the last seven years.