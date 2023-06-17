PHOTOS: Black Stars arrive in Antananarivo ahead of Madagascar clash

Black Stars have arrived in Antananarivo for a crucial Group E qualifier against Madagascar in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The team departed from Accra on Friday afternoon and reached the Madagascan capital around 1 am on Saturday.

The four-time African Champions will hold their official training at the Kianja Barea stadium at 5 pm on Saturday, June 17, 2023.

Prior to their departure, the Black Stars had undergone four training sessions in Accra to prepare for this important match.

Ghana currently need a victory to secure their spot in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

So far in the qualifiers, they have won two matches against Madagascar and Angola, while also drawing with Central African Republic and Angola in the initial four fixtures.

After the clash with Madagascar, the Black Stars will conclude their qualifiers with a final home game against the Central African Republic in September.

Black Stars are focused on achieving success in these remaining matches to secure their place in the prestigious tournament.

The highly anticipated game is scheduled to kick off at 2 pm local time on Sunday, June 18, 2023. The Black Stars are determined to put on a strong performance and secure the victory.

See photos below: