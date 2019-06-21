PHOTOS: Black Stars arrive in Egypt ahead of AFCON opener

Ghana's Black Stars touched down at the Caairo International Airport on Friday morning ahead of the commencement of the 32nd Cup of Nations.

The team left their camping base in Dubai in the early hours of Friday before arriving in Egypt for the competition on the same day.

The team were met by the Local Organising Committee of AFCON 2019, who presented them with the plaque of participation.

The Black Stars have been training in the United Emirates for almost three weeks and played two pre-AFCON friendlies against Namibia and South frica.

Even though they lost to Namibia and drew with the Bafana Bafana of South Africa, the team is poised to end Ghana's 37-year wait for the AFCON title.

The Black Stars will be based in Ismailli, where they will play two of their group games before moving to Suez for another game.

Ghana has been drawn in Group F alongside Cameroon, Guinea Bissau and Benin.

The four times African champions open their campaign against fellow West Africans Benin on June 25.

See Photos below: