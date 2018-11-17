GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 17 November 2018
PHOTOS: Black Stars arrive in Ethiopia ahead of AFCON qualifier

The Black Stars of Ghana have arrived in Addis Ababa ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia.

The technical team, a group of 19 players left Nairobi for Addis Ababa in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Head coach Kwasi Appiah and his team have been camping in Nairobi since Tuesday for the must win game.

The team is expected to hold a training session at the match venue before the game on Sunday.

Ghana is currently third in Group F having won one and lost one in the two games it has played.

BELOW ARE PICTURES OF THEIR ARRIVAL

 

