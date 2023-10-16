PHOTOS: Black Stars arrive in Tennessee ahead of USA friendly

The Black Stars of Ghana have arrived in Nashville, Tennessee ahead of the international friendly against the United States of America.

The team left Charlotte on Sunday after the Mexico friendly and will hold their first training session in Nashville on Monday.

The four-time African champions will face the US at the GEODIS Park as preparations continue for next month's World Cup qualifiers as well as the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Stars lost their first friendly in the US to Mexico after a second-half masterclass from El Tri. Hirving Lozano and Urien Antuna scored for the North Americans at the Bank of America Stadium on Sunday.

Ghana will be seeking redemption against the Yankees on Tuesday in Nashville.

Meanwhile, defender Joseph Aidoo has been ruled out of the game after picking an injury in the match against Mexico.

Fatawu Hamidu will join the team after featuring for Medeama in the Capital City Cup against DC united.

