PHOTOS: Black Stars B prepare ahead of Burkina Faso clash in CHAN qualifier

Black Stars B team are preparing for their Championship for African Nations (CHAN) qualifiers against Burkina Faso and the 2019 WAFU Cup of Nations.

The team currently based in Kumasi have been trying at the Paa Joe Sports Stadium and the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Head coach of the team Maxwell Konadu got his full squad to train on Monday as players from Asante Kotoko and AshantiGold were released after their CAF Inter-club engagements.

Below are scenes from the team’s training sections.

Photo credit: Sikafotos.