PHOTOS: Black Stars depart for Luanda for second leg qualifier against Angola

Black Stars have departed for Luanda to face Angola in the second leg of their 2023 Afcon Group E qualifier game.

However, the team will be without captain Andre Ayew, who has been ruled out of Monday’s clash because of a knee injury.

The 33-year-old striker stumbled on his way to the changing room after the game and further tests revealed the extent of the injury, forcing him to return to his club for treatment.

Defenders Alexander Djiku, Mohammed Salisu, and Denis Odoi were also left out of the travelling party due to injuries. Despite the absentees, Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo's winner in the first leg has put Ghana at the top of Group E with seven points after three games.

The team will be looking to secure another victory in Angola to secure early qualification for next year’s tournament in Ivory Coast.