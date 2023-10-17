PHOTOS: Black Stars hold final training ahead of USA friendly

The Black Stars of Ghana trained at the GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tennessee ahead of their friendly against the United States on Tuesday.

The team led by coach Chris Hughton went through various drills as well as ball work as they prepare for the Yankees.

Ghana lost their first friendly in the United States to Mexico and will be hoping to bounce back against the United States.

Defender Abdul Hamidu Fatawu joined the rest of his teammates on Sunday after featuring in Medeama's friendly against DC United in Washington.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars were without centre-back Joseph Aidoo, who picked a knock in the Mexico friendly.

The Celta Vigo star is expected to return to Spain for further treatment.

