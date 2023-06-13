PHOTOS: Black Stars hold first training ahead of Madagascar clash

The Black Stars held their first training ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Madagascar on Monday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

All invited players excluding Thomas Partey and Gideon Mensah trained under the supervision of head coach Chris Hughton.

Partey joined the team last night and will take part in training on Tuesday together with Mensah as the team prepares for the penultimate qualifier.

Two training sessions will be held on Tuesday as the team continues preparations before leaving Ghana on Friday.

The Black Stars need at least a point to secure qualification to the tournament to be hosted in Ivory Coast next year.

Below are photos from Monday's session: