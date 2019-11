The Black Stars held their first training in São Tomé and Principe ahead their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Monday.

The Black Stars have touched down in São Tomé on Sunday after ahead of their second 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Group C clash on Monday.

Kwesi Appiah’s men plunged into training just hours after landing at the match venue — Stade Nacional 12 de Julho.

The match is scheduled to come off at 01:00 GMT.

Check out pictures of the training below;