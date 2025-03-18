PHOTOS: Black Stars hold second training session ahead of Chad encounter on Friday

The Black Stars of Ghana held a second training session on Tuesday, March 18, to continue with preparation ahead of their encounter against Chad.

The male senior national team of Ghana will host Chad on Friday, March 21, in a crucial game in Group I in the qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Head coach of the Black Stars, Otto Addo led the team’s first training session at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday. That session featured only nine players.

Today, coach Otto Addo had the full complement of his 23-man squad with the likes of Jordan Ayew, Thomas Partey, Mohammed Kudus and others taking part in the second training session.

After Tuesday’s training, the Black Stars will have two additional training sessions on Wednesday and Thursday to wrap up with preparations for the Chad meeting on Friday.

The Black Stars will be aiming for a win in the upcoming game in hopes of climbing to the summit of the Group I standings.