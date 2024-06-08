Photos: Black Stars intensify training ahead of CAR clash

The Black Stars resumed training on Friday after their monumental victory in Bamako against Mali in the World Cup qualifiers.

Ghana revived their qualification hopes after beating Mali 2-1 on Thursday to go joint top with Madagascar and Comoros in Group I.

The team will face the Central African Republic on Monday as the qualifying campaign continues on the continent.

Coach Otto Addo led the team through a recovery session as the Black Stars stay fit for the upcoming game.

Training will continue on Saturday through to Sunday, as Ghana chase a place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada.

