PHOTOS: Black Stars intensify training ahead of South Africa friendly

The Black Stars of Ghana have intensified their training ahead of their friendly against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

The two teams will play each other in a pre-AFCON friendly on Saturday before both countries embark to Egypt for the tournament in the North African nation.

Coach Kwesi Appiah is leaving no stone unturned after shockingly dropping FC Porto attacker Majeed Waris and New York City FC midfielder Ebenezer Ofori from his final 23-man squad.

Ghana lost it's first friendly against a less fancied Namibia last Sunday, a game that gave Kwesi Appiah an insight into his final squad.

The West African country is chasing a fifth elusive Africa Cup of Nations title after last winning the competition in 1982.

Ghana are in group F alongside champions Cameroon, Guinea Bissau and Benin.

See Photos below: