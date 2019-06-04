PHOTOS: Black Stars intensify training on Day II of camping in Dubai

Ghana's Black Stars have intensified their training ahead of the Nations Cup in Egypt with some rigorous exercises on Day II of their camping in the United Arab Emirates.

The team went through some drills on Tuesday evening after earlier engaging in gym and beach work in the morning.

The team led by Andre Ayew have been going through short sprinting exercises and cones work.

Coach Kwesi Appiah has 24 players in camp and will be waiting for the rest to arrive on Wednesday.

Jonathan Mensah, Afriyie Acquah, Ebenezer Ofori, Mubarak Wakaso and Richard Ofori are yet to arrive.

Kwesi Appiah will prune his squad to 23 players before the tournament in Egypt.

Ghana is chasing an elusive fifth Nations Cup title after last winning it in 1982.

The team has been drawn in group F alongside champions Cameroon, Guinea Bissau and Benin.

The Africa Cup of Nations begins on June 21 and ends on June 19.

Below are photos from DAY II