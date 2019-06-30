GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
PHOTOS: Black Stars leave Ismailia to Suez for crucial Guinea-Bissau clash on Tuesday

Published on: 30 June 2019
Black Stars leaving Ismailia on Sunday

The Black Stars have departed for Suez to play Guinea Bissau on Tuesday in their final Group F match.

Ghana's contingent left the plush Tolip Forsan Island, hotel in Ismailia on Sunday afternoon.

The four-time champions need nothing but a win against Guinea Bissau to progress to the next stage of the competition.

''The Black Stars have left their team hotel in Ismailia to Suez where they will play their last group stage match against Guinea Bissau #TOTALAFCON2019 #BLACKSTARS,'' a Ghana FA tweet read.

Ghana have two points after playing Benin and Cameroon in Ismailia.

 

