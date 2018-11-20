PHOTOS: Black Stars players vote for Fifpro African best XI

Players of the senior national team, the Black Stars joined fellow footballers on the continent to vote for Africa's Best XI of 2018.

The vote is open to national-team members from 54 African countries.

Players from Cameroon, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa and Togo are among other national-team members to have already voted.

Mohamed Salah and his teammates from the Egyptian national team were among the first to vote for the inaugural Africa Best 11 organized by FIFPro.

Players have been picking their team of the year in the last few days while with their national teams for African Cup of Nation qualifiers.

The first Africa Best 11 will be announced in Dakar on January 8th at the annual award ceremony of the Confederation of African Football (CAF). Salah is the defending African player of the year.

BELOW ARE PHOTOS OF BLACK STARS PLAYERS THAT VOTED