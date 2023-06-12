PHOTOS: Black Stars players arrive in camp ahead of Madagascar clash

Players of the senior national team, the Black Stars, have started arriving in camp ahead of the preparations for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Madagascar.

Several players including captain Andre Ayew and his younger brother Jordan Ayew as well as returnee Kassim Adams have reported to the team's hotel.

The only player missing is Arsenal's Thomas Partey, who is expected to arrive this week before the trip to Antananarivo.

The team will hold it's first training on Monday after at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Ghana will leave for Madagascar on Friday for the game slated for June 18.

The Black Stars need at least a point to confirm their qualification to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

