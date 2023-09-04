PHOTOS: Black Stars players start arriving ahead of CAF clash

Players of the Black Stars have started arriving ahead of Ghana's crucial AFCON qualifier against the Central African Republic.

Captain Andre Ayew, Red Star Belgrade winger Osman Bukari and Spain-based duo Baba Iddrisu and Joseph Aidoo have all reported to camp.

The Black Stars will host the Central African Republic on Thursday at the Baba Yara Stadium, with the four-time African champions needing either a draw or a win to secure qualification for next year's tournament.

Ghana coach Chris Hughton on Saturday named a 25-man squad for the important match. Although some notable players are missing, including deputy captain Thomas Partey, the invited players are expected to start arriving at the camp on Monday.

Black Stars are scheduled to undergo three days of training in preparation for the game, which is scheduled to kick off at 6:00 PM local time in Kumasi. The anticipation is building as Ghana aims to secure their spot in Ivory Coast.

