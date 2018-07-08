PHOTOS: Budding goalkeeper Jordan Amissah completes Sheffield United switch

Ghana's leading football website, GHANAsoccernet.com brings you exclusive pictures of Jordan Amissah's signing for English Championship outfit, Sheffield United.

The 16-year-old has been on the books of Schalke and most recently Borussia Dortmund, where has been featuring in the Under-17's before being allowed to leave this summer.

Standing at a huge 6ft 5in tall, Amissah – who can represent Germany or Ghana – now heads to South Yorkshire in the hope of becoming a first-team star for the Blades.

Amissah isn't the only arrival from Europe as French defender Nicksoen Gomis has also arrived, whilst Zak Brunt, Harry Sheppeard and Reece York have also arrived on a busy day for Wilder's men.

Check the pictures below: