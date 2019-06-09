PHOTOS: CAF president Dr. Ahmad leaves Paris after arrest report

Confederations of African Football (CAF) president Dr. Ahmad Ahmad has left Paris last Friday night to refute reports that he is under arrest.

On Thursday, several media outlets reported that the continent's football governing body head had been placed under house arrest in France over corruption charges.

Dr. Ahmad was in the European nation to attend the FIFA congress, which brought about Gianni Infantino’s re-election as President of the governing body.

According to Jeune Afrique, the soft-spoken CAF boss was detained at 8:30am local time and will face the anti-corruption agency's Central Office for Combating Corruption and Financial and Tax Crimes (Oclif).

The arrest was reportedly made due to the President misusing funds of approximately $830,000 after ordering equipment via a French intermediary company called Tactical Steel.

Several websites reported that the Madagascan had been placed under house arrest up until further notice.

However, contrary to the reports, Dr. Ahmad was captured that same evening with other CAF executive members in his hotel room.

Dr. Ahmad left his hotel in Paris on Friday night after honouring his duties in the country, quelling off thoughts that he is under arrest.

