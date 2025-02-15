PHOTOS: CD Lugo unveil Ghana forward Jerry Afriyie

Spanish club CD Lugo have unveiled Ghana forward Jerry Afriyie after arriving in Spain on Thursday, February 13, 2025.

The Ghana U20 star joins the Spanish lower-tier side on loan from Saudi Pro League club Al-Qadsiah FC.

Afriyie, who made his Black Stars debut in November 2024, will wear the number 19 jersey at CD Lugo.

The 18-year-old forward has been touted as one of Ghana's best upcoming talents.

The journey of the talented young Ghanaian from lower division side Thoughts FC to becoming a promising poster boy for Ghana has been remarkable.

Afriyie’s standout performances for the Ghana U20 team at the 2023 WAFU Zone B Tournament in Togo earned him a debut call-up to the Black Stars during a 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Niger.

Afriyie marked his senior national team debut with a goal, although Ghana suffered a 1-2 defeat to Niger.

He claimed the Golden Boot at the WAFU Zone B regional competition, where Ghana finished second to Nigeria, securing qualification for the U20 AFCON in Ivory Coast in April.

Afriyie was instrumental in Ghana’s U20 squad that won the 2024 African Games, hosted by Ghana, and emerged as the tournament’s top scorer.