PHOTOS: CHAN 2022: Black Galaxies arrive in Algeria to continue preparations

Ghana's Black Galaxies have arrived in Algeria to continue with preparations ahead of the TotalEnergies Africa Nations Championship which kick starts on January 13.

The team arrived on Tuesday and were met by officials of the Local Organising Committee.

Coach Annor Walker and his team have been camping in Egypt since December 24 and played two friendlies against Egypt’s Under 20 and Al Ahly FC.

A delegation made up of 23 players, technical staff and management officials made the trip from Cairo to Algeria.

The team will commence camping on Wednesday, January 4,2023 in Algiers.

The Black Galaxies are scheduled to play two friendly matches in Algeria before their opening group match against Madagascar on January 15 in Constantine.

Ghana is in Group C where they come up against Morocco, Madagascar and Sudan.

The Black Galaxies are returning to the tournament after missing the last three editions.