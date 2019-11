The Black Stars arrived in São Tomé and Principe on Sunday afternoon ahead of their second 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Group C clash on Monday.

The contingent have checked in at the plush Hotel Praia in the capital.

Ghana are scheduled to train later on Sunday afternoon at the match venue- Stade Nacional12 de Julho.

The Black Stars won their opening qualifier 2-0 against South Africa at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium last Thursday.