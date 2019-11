Charles Kwablan Akonnor oversaw his first duty as Black Stars deputy coach ahead of the forthcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations double-header qualifiers against South Africa and São Tomé and Príncipe

The former Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko manager replaced Ibrahim Tanko as deputy trainer late last month for the four-time Africa champions ahead of the two qualifying matches.

The 45-year-old made his first appearance at the team's training on Monday as they begin preparations for the two games.