PHOTOS: Coach Otto Addo leads Black Stars training ahead of Ghana’s clash against Nigeria in 2025 Unity Cup

Ghana coach Otto Addo led the first Black Stars training session on Monday, May 26, as the national team commenced preparations for the start of the 2025 Unity Cup in England.

Ghana is set to compete in the 2025 Unity Cup alongside Nigeria, Jamaica, as well as Trinidad and Tobago.

The Black Stars opened camp on Monday with 23 players expected to feature at the tournament.

Ghana will take on Nigeria at the GTech Community Stadium in West London on Wednesday, May 28, for a slot in the final on Saturday, May 31.

As part of preparations for that West African derby, Coach Otto Addo led his team’s training this evening, as he hopes for a positive result at the end of the contest against the Super Eagles.

Although it rained during the training session, Coach Otto Addo and his technical team continued to work with the players, determined to put in the work to adequately prepare for the game.

🌧️ Rain or shine, the work continues! Head Coach Otto Addo leads the charge. 💼#BlackStars | #UnityCup2025 pic.twitter.com/Cy1xKbAkSi — 🇬🇭 Black Stars (@GhanaBlackstars) May 26, 2025

The Black Stars will return to training on Tuesday to finalise preparations for the game against Nigeria on Wednesday.