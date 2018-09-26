PHOTOS: Current state of Accra Sports Stadium ahead AWCON

The Ministry of Youth Sports have released new pictures of the current state of the Accra Sports Stadium ahead of the hosting of the Africa Women's Cup of Nations in Ghana.

The new images indicates the stadium is 90 percent complete for the start of the tournament in November.

There's been massive criticisms of the slow pace at which the host city is preparing for the competition, however, the pictures show all is set for the tournament. '

Accra Sports Stadium is one of the venues for the competition and will host four nations.

BELOW ARE SOME PICTURES OF THE STADIUM