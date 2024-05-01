PHOTOS: Dreams FC host team dinner to reflect on impressive CAF Confederation Cup journey

Dreams FC, in acknowledgment of their remarkable journey in the CAF Confederation Cup, hosted a team dinner at the AH Hotel in East Legon, Accra on Tuesday.

Among the distinguished guests was Kurt Okraku, the President of the Ghana Football Association.

The dinner served as a moment of reflection and celebration for Dreams FC, who surpassed expectations by reaching the semifinals of the continental competition in their debut appearance.

Their campaign concluded with a 3-0 defeat to Egyptian giants Zamalek in the semi-final match last Sunday.

Despite the disappointment of the defeat, Dreams FC's achievement is commendable, marking the first time in two decades that a Ghanaian team has reached the semi-finals of the tournament. Their historic journey has been a source of pride for the club and Ghanaian football as a whole.

Looking ahead, Dreams FC still has an opportunity to return to the competition if they emerge victorious in this season's FA Cup.

Their upcoming match against Soccer Intellectuals on Thursday holds significant importance, as it could potentially secure them a spot in the semifinals of the prestigious tournament.