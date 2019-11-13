PHOTOS: Fans troop to Cape Coast stadium to watch Black Stars train

Several fans thronged to the Cape Coast Stadium to watch the Black Stars train on Tuesday night ahead of the Nations Cup qualifier against South Africa.

In a campaign dubbed 'Bring back the Love' for the national teams, fans came out in numbers to support the team as they prepare for the opening 2021 qualifier on Thursday.

The Black Stars will be hosting the South Africans at the Cape Coast Stadium before traveling to Sao Tome for the second game in group C three days later.

Coach Kwesi Appiah had 21 players for training on Tuesday, with only two players missing due to injury and the acquisition of passport.

See Photos Below: