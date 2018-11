Legendary ex-Ghana footballer Abedi Pele turned 54 on Monday, November 5th.

Abedi Pele, arguably Ghana's greatest footballer won the African Footballer of the year on three occassions.

He was an integral member of the Marseille team that won the UEFA Champions League in 1993 and was the first Ghanaian player to win the trophy.

Abedi Pele also won the Africa Cup of Nations in 1982 with the Black Stars.

BELOW ARE FIVE MEMORABLE PICTURES OF THE LEGEND