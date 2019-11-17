PHOTOS: Four-year-old boy wants a look as National U15 scouting exercise hits Tamale

The technical handlers of the national U15 boys team are in Tamale today (Sunday) for another justify-your-inclusion exercise.

The surprise on the day was a four-year-old who wanted to catch the eyes of the selection panel.

Talents within the metroplis have converged at the Tamale Sports Stadium for the exercise.

Minority Leader and Member of Parliament for Tamale South Hon Haruna Iddrisu paid the team a visit and wished them well.

The nationwide scouting program started last week to select players for an upcoming WAFU Under 15 tournament in Burkina Faso next month.