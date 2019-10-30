PHOTOS: GFA boss Kurt Okraku meets President Akufo-Addo

Newly-elected FA president Kurt Okraku paid a courtesy call on Ghanaian leader Nana Akufo Addo at the seat of government in Accra on Wednesday.

Okraku, who has been sworn into office at the 24th President of the Ghana Football Association, was accompanied by his wife Rebecca Okraku and the association's new 'chief of staff' Michael Osekre.

Also in attendance was the country's sports minister Isaac Asiamah.

The former Dreams FC owner went to the Jubilee House on the invitation of Ghana President Nana Addo.

He took the opportunity to solicit for support from the Ghanaian leader as he begins his four-year mandate.

And the Ghanaian leader offered his government's unflinching support to execute his mandate.

“You have to know that, so long as I’m on this seat, you have my support by the way you want to take Ghana football; hopefully it’s the same place I want to see it,” Nana Addo said.

“It’s not right that so many years have passed before we won the great cups again.

“We need to go back to the winning ways that used to characterized our football.

“You have a big task and a lot of goodwill; build on it,” Nana Addo urged.

He was given the nod to lead the GFA in Accra last Friday.

Mr. Okraku has since met with members of the Ghana Football Association and also the Black Meteors at their camping base at the Ghanaman Soccer School of Excellence in Prampram, Accra.