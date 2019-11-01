PHOTOS: GFA President meets SM President

Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku has finally met 'Dancehall King' Shatta Wale.

The newly elected GFA President is known to be a 'dye in a wool' fan of the Melissa hitmaker, and grooved to some of his songs during the period of election.

Kurt Okraku met with Shatta Wale to discuss how to use music to promote the most loved sport in Ghana.

Shatta Wale was excited to meet the FA President and believes the two can empower the youth through football and sports.

“It’s a dawn of a new beginning for Ghana football! I had a great time with the newly elected GFA President, Kurt E.S Okraku, discussing how to empower the youth and move Ghana football to the next level!” Shatta Wale posted on Instagram.

Shatta Wale is known for his love for sports and previously performed during some FA Cup games. With his large following, Mr. Okraku believes he has a role to play in reviving the dented image of the Association.

Kurt Okraku defeated former FA vice President George Afriyie to win the position and has began the journey of restoring the image of football in the West African nation.

See Photos below