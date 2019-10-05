PHOTOS: GFA Presidential candidate George Afriyie engages football fraternity in "Restoration" games ahead of manifesto launch

Ghana Football Association Presidential candidate, George Afriyie has engaged the football fraternity in the Brong-Ahafo region in a football match ahead of the launch of his manifesto in Sunyani.

The former Vice President of the Ghana Football Association is in the Region to outdoor his plans and ambitions for football.

George Afriyie, tipped as favourite to win the Ghana Football Association president went through vetting successfully after the list of qualified candidates was released on Friday.

Below are pictures from the football game