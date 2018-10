Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan bumped into former Nigerian Presidential Candidate Dele Momodu and Nollywood actor Richard Mofe Damijo at Istanbul Airport in Turkey.

Momodu, who is also the publisher of the renowned Ovation Magazine, has investments in Ghana as well.

Gyan is a global icon and has links with politicians and businessmen.

The Kayserispor man was returning to his club after being handed an extended break having joined the Black Stars during the international break.