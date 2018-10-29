PHOTOS: Ghana defender Daniel Amartey suffers horrific injury in Leicester City's draw with West Ham

Ghana defender Daniel Amartey is facing a long spell on the sidelines after suffering a HORRIFIC ankle injury while playing for English side Leicester City on Saturday.

The versatile player is expected to be on the treatment table after suffering the injury during the 1-1 stalemate against West Ham United.

The defender was tracking back when challenging Antonio but his boot stuck in the ground and his foot came up in a horrible position, facing sideways.

The Hammers got their noses in front on the 30th minute mark through Paraguayan international Fabian Balbuena to silence the Foxes home fans.

However, Claude Puel's men grabbed a point after Wilfred Ndidi's later long range drive.

The disaster struck deep into injury time as Daniel Amartey picked up a horrific ankle injury.