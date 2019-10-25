PHOTOS: Ghana FA Elections: Delegates elect new President today

A new GFA President will be elected today as delegates converge at the College of Physicians and Surgeons in Accra to vote for a new leader for the federation.

Six candidates are contesting for the top job that was vacated by former CAF vice President Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Former Vice Presidents George Afriyie and Fred Pappoe join Phar Rangers owner Nana Yaw Amponsah and Executive Chairman of Dreams FC Kurt Okraku to vie for the Presidential seat.

Lawyers George Ankoma and Amanda Clinton, fairly new faces to football, are also in contention for the highest office of Ghana Football.

A hundred and twenty delegates will vote today, with the winner expected to gain 50 plus one majority.

The electioneering process began last week when the Regional FA elections were held across the country.