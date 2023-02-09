PHOTOS: Ghana forward Bernard Tekpetey dazzles in African wear at Bulgarian football awards night

Ghana international Bernard Tekpetey attended the Bulgarian football awards night looking ravishingly good in his all African print.

The Ludogorets forward was the odd one in the auditorium following his unique sense of fashion.

With his peers and most of the people wearing suits, Tekpetey was spotted in a white caftan that had a lovely flower design embroiled on his chest region.

The 24-year-old was an award winner at the event recognizing the performance of players in the Bulgarian league.

Tekpetey emerged the best foreign player in the league following his outstanding performances in the 2021/22 season, where he helped Ludogorets win the league.

"An award recognizing talent is an honor. I’m so much excited for emerging as the best foreign player 21/22 in the efbet league, to be honored by de federation is incredibly, gratifying and I am so thankful to my colleagues across the league and everyone for this recognition," wrote the player on his social media pages.

Tekpetey has been an integral member of the Ludogorets team in the ongoing campaign, scoring eight goals in 17 matches in the league.

See photos below: