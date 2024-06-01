PHOTOS: Ghana forward Inaki Williams marries longtime girlfriend, Patricia Morales, in a joyful event in Bilbao

Today, Black Stars forward Inaki Williams officially married his longtime girlfriend, Patricia Morales, in a joyful event that took place in Bilbao, Spain.

The couple's special occasion started with a lovely ceremony at the beautiful Basilica of BegoÃ±a at 4 PM.

This was followed by a lavish reception at the renowned Palacio de San Miguel in Sodupe.

The reception venue is a popular choice among fellow footballers, and it is expected to be a glamorous event with many notable guests in attendance.

In fact, the majority of the Athletic Bilbao team was present to celebrate with their teammate, with the exception of SimÃ³n and Vivian who could not make it as they were called up for international duty with Spain.

As an important member of the Bilbao squad, Williams was surrounded by his friends and teammates as he exchanged vows with his beloved partner.

It was a heartwarming moment to witness. Additionally, Williams' younger brother, Nico Williams, was given permission to leave the Spanish national team camp to attend the wedding.

The ceremony was a private and intimate affair, with only close friends and family present to share in the couple's special day.

It was a beautiful celebration of love, and we wish Inaki and Patricia a lifetime of happiness together.

Below are photos from the wedding ceremony: