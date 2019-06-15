PHOTOS: Ghana held to a goalless draw by South Africa in friendly

The Black Stars of Ghana were held to a pulsating draw by South Africa in their pre-AFCON friendly on Saturday at the Poluce Stadium in Dubai.

Despite creating numerous chances, the West Africans could not open up the resilient defence of the Bafana Bafana.

The Black Stars had a good start to the game dominating possession but it was the Bafana Bafana who nearly opened the scoring.

Coach Kwesi Appiah made several changes in the second half after fielding a solid line-up in the first half.

However, the changes did not yield the needed results as the Black Stars failed to win any of their pre-AFCON friendlies.

Below are photos from the game: