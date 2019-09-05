GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

PHOTOS: Ghana striker Kwabena Owusu unveiled by Cordoba as he misses CAF U23 Cup of Nations qualifier

Published on: 05 September 2019
PHOTOS: Ghana striker Kwabena Owusu unveiled by Cordoba as he misses CAF U23 Cup of Nations qualifier
Kwabena Owusu (No.9) unveiled by Cordoba.

Kwabena Owusu has been unveiled by Spanish Segunda B side Cordoba after the striker pulled out of Ghana's squad for the 2019 CAF U23 Cup of Nations qualifier against Algeria.

The Leganes-owned player was expected in Accra for the two-legged tie but had to skip the international assignment because of club commitment.

GHANASoccernet.com understands the youngster was granted permission by Black Meteors coach Ibrahim Tanko to absent himself.

Owusu has already played two league matches for Cordoba since making that season-long loan move to the third-tier side.

He excelled on a loan stint at Salamanca UDS-tallying 10 strikes in 25 matches.

Owusu's superlative display for the lower-tier side last season earned him a place in Ghana's 2019 Africa a Cup of Nations squad where he made three appearances at the tournament.

Kwabena Owusu (No.9) unveiled by Cordoba.
 

Kwabena Owusu (No.9) unveiled by Cordoba.

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments