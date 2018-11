Ghana blew away a two goal lead when they suffered a shock 3-2 defeat to Zambia in their pre-2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations friendly on Saturday.

Racheal Kundananji scored a second-half hat-trick to leave the Black Queens in disarray in their first match of their preparation for their country's hosting of the tournament.

The Black Queens raced into a 2-0 lead by half-time before surrendering the contest to the home side in the match played in Lusaka.