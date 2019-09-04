PHOTOS: Ghana U-23 side hold training session ahead of Algeria clash

Ghana’s U-23 side the Black Meteors trained on Wednesday at the Accra Sports Stadium ahead of the first leg encounter against Algeria in the AFCON U-23 qualifier.

Coach Ibrahim Tanko had a full house as players invited from Europe joined the team’s training session today.

The team currently has 24 players in camp, (a blend of the local players and their foreign colleagues).

The Algerian team arrived in the country on Tuesday and are expected to train at the Accra Sports Stadium on Thursday at 15:00 GMT