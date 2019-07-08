GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
PHOTOS: Ghana versus Tunisia- 2019 Africa Cup of Nations last 16 clash

Published on: 08 July 2019
Yassine Merriah of Tunisia challenged by Jordan Ayew of Ghana during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Last 16 match between Ghana and Tunisia at the Ismailia Stadium, Ismailia on the 08 July 2019 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Watch photos of Ghana's round of 16 clash against Tunisia at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations. 

Andre Ayew of Ghana challenged by Anice Badri of Tunisia during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Last 16 match between Ghana and Tunisia at the Ismailia Stadium, Ismailia on the 08 July 2019 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
 

John Boye of Ghana challenged by Ellyes Joris Skhiri of Tunisia during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Last 16 match between Ghana and Tunisia at the Ismailia Stadium, Ismailia on the 08 July 2019 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
 

Ghana team warming up during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Last 16 match between Ghana and Tunisia at the Ismailia Stadium, Ismailia on the 08 July 2019 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
 

Ghana change room during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Last 16 match between Ghana and Tunisia at the Ismailia Stadium, Ismailia on the 08 July 2019 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

