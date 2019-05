Ghanaian defender Isaac Donkor cheated death in the Romanian top-flight on Sunday when he collapsed, lost consciousness and had to be revived by medics.

The defender collapsed on the ground and remained unconscious for 20 seconds.

Fortunately, the doctors intervened promptly and managed to put the strong defender back of his feet and he insisted on continuing the match.

Donkor returned and was roundly applauded by all the fans in the stadium. His side lost the game 2-0.