Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Morrison started training with Congolese giants Daring Club Motema Pembe in front of over 150 supporters at the Stade Tata Raphaël.

The 25-year-old joined the Green and White lads after struggling for game time with Pirates and is already familiar with the DR Congo top-flight having played for AS Vita Club before his transfer to the PSL.

Hundreds of fans gathered at the Stade des Martyrs to catch a glimpse of their new man.

