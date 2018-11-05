PHOTOS: Guinean forward Naby Keita scores brace as Kotoko silence Akyemansa XI in friendly

Guinean forward Naby Keita was in scintillating form as Asante Kotoko defeated Akyemansa Eleven 2-0 in a friendly on Sunday.

The lanky striker netted his first of the game after connecting to a Daniel Nii Adjei cross.

The Guinean added his second minutes later as the Porcupine Warriors cruised to a comfortable win.

Asante Kotoko have been preparing ahead of next season's CAF Confederations Cup.

The Ghanaian giants have been very active in the off season, signing 11 new players with eight of them included in the confederations Cup squad.

Martin Antwi, Evans Owusu and Daniel Nii Adjei were handed their debut on Sunday.

Asante Kotoko start list:

Felix Anna, Augustine Sefa, Evans Owusu, Awudu Nafiu, Agyemang Badu, Douglas Owusu, Jordan Opoku, Daniel Nii Adjei, Naby Keita, Obed Owusu, Martin Antwi.

Subs:

Ibrahim Danlad, Samuel Frimpong, Abass Mohammed, Wahab Adams, Kwame Boahene, Prince Acquah, Frederick Boateng.

BELOW ARE PICTURES FROM THE GAME