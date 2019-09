Hearts of Oak beat Okwahu United 2-1 in a pre-season friendly played at the Nkawkaw Park on Sunday.

The match had to wait until the 53rd minute for the first goal when defender Chris Bonney converted a penalty to give the Phobians the lead.

But Okwahu United levelled after 66 minutes when MacLean Ampadu leveled the scoring.

Hearts of Oak managed to snatch the winner in the 84th minute after William Dankyi beat the offside trap to slot home.

Watch more photos on the match courtesy Sikafotos: