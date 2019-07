Hearts of Oak have outdoored their new kits from Umbro at a ceremony in Accra on Wednesday.

Players of the club modeled in the two set of jerseys to be used by the club for the upcoming season.

The Hearts-Umbro deal which was brokered by former Chief Executive Mark Noonan last year.

The Phobians will receive a new set of sports equipment from the manufacturers.

Hearts of Oak paid for the production costs of the equipment at a cost of $100,000 and the kits arrived in the country last month.