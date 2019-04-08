PHOTOS: How Prisons Officer beat up referee Theresa Bremanu for 'poor officiating'

Referee Theresa Bremansu was beaten up by a Prisons Officer after their Ladies team lost 1-0 to Ampem Darkoa in the first leg semi-final of Women’s Special Competition.

Mavis Owusu scored the only goal of the match in the 48th minute at the Army Park in Sunyani to give the visitors a huge advantage.

After the final whistle, referee Bremansu was attacked by a man- who is said to be a Prisons Officer-in the full glare of the other officers and spectators.

Eye Witnesses say other Prisons Officers also manhandled the referee but GHANASoccernet.com cannot independently verify.